Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

ELMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:ELMS opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc, a commercial electric vehicle solutions company, focuses on designing, engineering, manufacturing, and customizing electric ‘last mile' delivery and utility vehicles. It offers Class 1 commercial electric vehicle in the U.S. market and focuses on producing Class 3 Urban Utility electric vehicle.

