Elitium (EUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $568,591.00

Elitium (EUM) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00005326 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a market capitalization of $58.86 million and approximately $568,591.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

