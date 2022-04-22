Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) to report $4.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.75 billion and the lowest is $4.67 billion. Emerson Electric reported sales of $4.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full year sales of $19.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.27 billion to $19.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.83 billion to $20.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,652,054,000 after buying an additional 479,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,461,967,000 after buying an additional 146,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,938,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,311,000 after buying an additional 303,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,996,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,436,000 after buying an additional 325,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,176,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR traded down $3.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 2,553,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,640. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.72 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

