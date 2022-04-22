Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after purchasing an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after purchasing an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,449,000 after purchasing an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,579,000 after purchasing an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.70. 105,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,650. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $86.72 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

