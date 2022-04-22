Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Tops $0.0071

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $15,612.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00046353 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,963.11 or 0.07480625 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00037897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,574.86 or 0.99910248 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

