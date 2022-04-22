Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stake Boosted by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 4.8% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.5% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.23.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.66. 82,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,814. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a market cap of $92.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.