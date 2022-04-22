Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Enel from €9.00 ($9.68) to €7.20 ($7.74) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Enel from €9.20 ($9.89) to €8.30 ($8.92) in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS ENLAY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 778,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.70. Enel has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $10.58.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

