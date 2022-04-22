EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.44.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.32 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $10.96.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.