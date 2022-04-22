Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.31.

Shares of ENPH opened at $156.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 153.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

