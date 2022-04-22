Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ) Insider Andrew Law Purchases 142,000 Shares

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating) insider Andrew Law bought 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £21,300 ($27,712.72).

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andrew Law bought 142,850 shares of Enteq Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999 ($26,020.04).

Shares of NTQ opened at GBX 14.75 ($0.19) on Friday. Enteq Technologies Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 14.65. The stock has a market cap of £10.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.76.

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

