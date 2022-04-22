Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.50.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total transaction of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,448,886. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.34. The stock had a trading volume of 785,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,037. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

