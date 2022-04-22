Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.81 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) will post $10.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 billion to $11.92 billion. Enterprise Products Partners reported sales of $9.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will report full year sales of $44.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.37 billion to $49.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $47.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.15 billion to $54.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enterprise Products Partners.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.67. The stock had a trading volume of 6,169,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,135. The company has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares in the last quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 760,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,466,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after buying an additional 86,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,195,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 545,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

