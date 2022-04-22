EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.37

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.37 and last traded at $56.02, with a volume of 53434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.34%.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $250,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after acquiring an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EPR Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,439,000 after buying an additional 233,308 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,286,000 after buying an additional 517,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,361,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

