Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $335.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.38.

NYSE EFX opened at $202.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.82. Equifax has a one year low of $202.94 and a one year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equifax by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,772,260,000 after acquiring an additional 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,697 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 131.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,562,000 after purchasing an additional 536,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

