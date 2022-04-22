Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Equifax stock traded down $17.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. Equifax has a 52 week low of $202.94 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Equifax alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.