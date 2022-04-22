Equifax (NYSE:EFX) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $244.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. TheStreet cut shares of Equifax from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.38.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $4.04 on Thursday, hitting $206.99. The stock had a trading volume of 9,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Equifax has a one year low of $202.94 and a one year high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.82.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,044 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 644.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

