Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.00-$8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15-$5.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.30 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

Shares of EFX traded up $2.36 on Friday, hitting $205.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,355. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $202.94 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.82.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. Equifax’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equifax will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

EFX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Equifax by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in Equifax by 681.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,642 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

