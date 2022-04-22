Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) to report sales of $15.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.50 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $7.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $79.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.20 million to $88.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $175.36 million, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $286.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of ESPR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.69. 30,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $295.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000,000. Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $12,579,000.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

