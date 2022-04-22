Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTRG. HSBC downgraded Essential Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.64. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 8.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 482.2% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 17,890 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 578,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

