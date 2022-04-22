Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $390.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.14.

EL opened at $271.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $248.42 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:ELGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total value of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total transaction of $3,205,431.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

