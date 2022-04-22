Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.05.

ETSY opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. Etsy has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Etsy by 769.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

