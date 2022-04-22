Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
ETSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.05.
ETSY opened at $101.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. Etsy has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $307.75.
In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 41,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $6,592,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,975 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,348 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 32.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Etsy by 39.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 22.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Etsy by 769.0% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 112,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,932,000 after buying an additional 99,200 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Etsy (Get Rating)
Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Etsy (ETSY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.