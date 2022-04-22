EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EuroDry from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.67. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $124.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.21.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter. EuroDry had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 48.34%. The company had revenue of $22.32 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in EuroDry by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EuroDry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

About EuroDry (Get Rating)

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk carriers comprising four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.