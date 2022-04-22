European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Trading Down 6.2%

European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) traded down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.11. 2,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 350,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

European Wax Center ( NASDAQ:EWCZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that European Wax Center, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the third quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in European Wax Center during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

