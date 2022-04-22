Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 2,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

NYSE RE traded down $4.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.77. 2,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,310. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.95 and its 200-day moving average is $280.68. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $234.87 and a 12-month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 32.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

