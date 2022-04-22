Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,323. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $59.46 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

In other news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

