Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.84. Approximately 326,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 244,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRAM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.45 million, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.25.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

