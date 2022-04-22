Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 3.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 38,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 167,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.
About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exro Technologies (EXROF)
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.