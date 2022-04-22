Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Shares Down 3.3%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.15 and last traded at $1.15. 38,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 167,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82.

Get Exro Technologies alerts:

About Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF)

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.