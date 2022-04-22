Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.
FDBC opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.31. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.26%.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
