Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

FDBC opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.31. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $59.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.