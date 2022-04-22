First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

NYSE:FAF opened at $60.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.67. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

