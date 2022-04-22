First Community Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

First Community has a payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Community to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of First Community stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Community will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of First Community by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

