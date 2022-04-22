First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Announces Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. First Community has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Community by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Community by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the third quarter worth $257,000. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

