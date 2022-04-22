First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. First Community has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in First Community by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 405,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

