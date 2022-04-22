First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.65. First Community has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community ( NASDAQ:FCCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in First Community by 1.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Community in the third quarter valued at $2,288,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Community by 2.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 360,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

