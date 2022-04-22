First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Receives $53.73 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.73.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 56.90%. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.73%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

