First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE:AG opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.07. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Majestic Silver by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

