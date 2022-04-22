First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 2.9%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF – Get Rating) dropped 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 389,015 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 327,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. It holds a portfolio of 8 mineral assets located in Canada and the United States, as well as has an option to acquire an 80% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake and Birch Lake West properties located in northwestern Ontario.

