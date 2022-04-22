First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 29th

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $23.32.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 133.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000.

