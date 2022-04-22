First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP) Shares Down 0.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:DWPP – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 2,961 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Peoples Portfolio ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.