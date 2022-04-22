First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:LDSF)

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $20.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter.

