First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 21st

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.81. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $48.81.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.