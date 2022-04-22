Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.40 Million

Analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to post sales of $86.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $85.85 million. Fiverr International posted sales of $68.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $376.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $375.34 million to $378.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $479.39 million, with estimates ranging from $467.17 million to $494.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FVRR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Fiverr International by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after buying an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 152.7% during the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International stock traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 794,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,029. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $53.57 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.24.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

