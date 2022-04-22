Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th.

Flagstar Bancorp has a payout ratio of 4.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.49. Flagstar Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,290 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,021 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,002 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.