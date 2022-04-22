Flow (FLOW) Hits One Day Volume of $59.45 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Flow has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Flow coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.63 or 0.00014216 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a total market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $59.45 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00046383 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,961.79 or 0.07473198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00037763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,575.68 or 0.99857538 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 361,521,462 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.