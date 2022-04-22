Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) PT Raised to $42.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flowserve has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.88.

FLS stock opened at $36.39 on Monday. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. Flowserve’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

