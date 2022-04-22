Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 9.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

NYSE:FOR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.88. 1,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,063. The firm has a market cap of $838.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.35. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other news, CEO Daniel C. Bartok acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 27.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Forestar Group by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,320 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

