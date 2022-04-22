Formidable Asset Management LLC Acquires 424 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,553,000 after acquiring an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 63,752 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,321 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

MMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.27. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.73. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $94.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.64.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

