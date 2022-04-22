Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CommScope by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CommScope by 42.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 770,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 230,330 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter worth $138,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 176,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on CommScope in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Shares of CommScope stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 235,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,495. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.65.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $74,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, for a total transaction of $53,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

