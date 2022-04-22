Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply accounts for 0.8% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.61. The stock had a trading volume of 53,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,664. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $223.02 and a 200-day moving average of $221.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on TSCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

