Formidable Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Maxar Technologies worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAXR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAXR traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $34.34. 12,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.26 and a beta of 1.24. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 2.60%. Maxar Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

MAXR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

