Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 243,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Mondelez International Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.